Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: BBBY, BSET
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: BBBY, BSET

Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: BBBY, BSET

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Bed, Bath & Beyond's Director, Ann Yerger, made a $49,740 purchase of BBBY, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $8.29 each.

So far Yerger is in the green, up about 9.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.04.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is trading up about 4% on the day Wednesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Yerger in the past year.

And at Bassett Furniture Industries, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Robert H.

Spilman Jr. who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $7.12 each, for a total investment of $35,600.

Before this latest buy, Spilman Jr. bought BSET on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $381,240 at an average of $6.82 per share.

Bassett Furniture Industries is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday.

So far Spilman Jr. is in the green, up about 7.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.63.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: CULP, CZNC [Video]

Wednesday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: CULP, CZNC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:52Published
Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: VOLT, GOSS [Video]

Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: VOLT, GOSS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: MGY, FANG [Video]

Wednesday 6/24 Insider Buying Report: MGY, FANG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published