Wednesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: BBBY, BSET

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Friday, Bed, Bath & Beyond's Director, Ann Yerger, made a $49,740 purchase of BBBY, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $8.29 each.

So far Yerger is in the green, up about 9.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.04.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is trading up about 4% on the day Wednesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Yerger in the past year.

And at Bassett Furniture Industries, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Robert H.

Spilman Jr. who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $7.12 each, for a total investment of $35,600.

Before this latest buy, Spilman Jr. bought BSET on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $381,240 at an average of $6.82 per share.

Bassett Furniture Industries is trading up about 5.8% on the day Wednesday.

So far Spilman Jr. is in the green, up about 7.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.63.