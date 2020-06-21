India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA

India and China have agreed to peace and tranquility: MEA



On India-China border issue, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that Special Representatives (SRs) of both sides have agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for overall development of bilateral relations. He said, "The Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China on the boundary question had a telephone conversation on 5th July 2020. They agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for overall development of bilateral relations. They also shared the view that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest, complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation in the India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols." He further said, "One of the key provisions of the bilateral agreements is commitment by the two sides to strictly respect and observe LAC. The two SRs have also agreed that the two sides should work together to avoid any incident in future that could disturb peace and tranquility in border areas. The next meeting of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs, the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination) is expected to take place soon."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970