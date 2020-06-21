India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA
The 15th India-EU summit concluded in late evening on July 15.
While talking on the outcome of the summit, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both parties agreed to set up a high level dialogue on trade and investment relations.
"During the 15th summit discussion today, the most important outcome was the setting up of high level dialogue on trade and investment relations which will discuss all trade and market issues as well as supply chain linkages," said the Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup in a press conference in Delhi.
On India-China border issue, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that Special Representatives (SRs) of both sides have agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for overall development of bilateral relations. He said, "The Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China on the boundary question had a telephone conversation on 5th July 2020. They agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for overall development of bilateral relations. They also shared the view that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest, complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation in the India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols." He further said, "One of the key provisions of the bilateral agreements is commitment by the two sides to strictly respect and observe LAC. The two SRs have also agreed that the two sides should work together to avoid any incident in future that could disturb peace and tranquility in border areas. The next meeting of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs, the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination) is expected to take place soon."
On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that legal options are being assessed. He said, "We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to the protect life of our Indian nationals." Further on being asked "where does India stand on opening of Kartarpur Corridor, now that Pakistan has opened it unilaterally and does India feel that Pakistan could use it for Khalistani terror in India", MEA said, "We have an agreement on Kartarpur Sahib and we are currently consulting various stakeholders in this regard."
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a dreaded gangster Anwar Thakur, a close associate of most wanted Dawood Ibrahim. Thakur was convicted for life in a case in which he had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Gangster's name has also come up in several cases in Meerut and Delhi. Secret information was received by the Crime Branch that a criminal on parole is on the run, he is in pursuit to revive the Chennu Pahlwan Gang for the ongoing gang war in North East District, as Chennu Pahlwan is lodged in Tihar Jail. Working on it, a team laid a trap at Wazirabad road near Chand Bagh and apprehended him. A semi-automatic pistol with10 live rounds was also recovered from the gangster.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on July 15 thanked people of Delhi, central government for helping in slowing down coronavirus cases. He said, "As per estimates, 2.25 lakh cases were predicted by 15 July in Delhi but after united efforts, the cases today are half of the prediction. Today, we have 1.15 lakh cases. I would like to thank people of Delhi for helping in slowing down coronavirus cases in the national capital. If the Delhi Government had decided to battle COVID-19 alone, we would have failed. That is why we went to everyone including central government, NGOs and religious organisations. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress."
