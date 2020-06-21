Global  
 

India, EU to setup high-level ministerial dialogue to boost trade relations: MEA
The 15th India-EU summit concluded in late evening on July 15.

While talking on the outcome of the summit, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both parties agreed to set up a high level dialogue on trade and investment relations.

"During the 15th summit discussion today, the most important outcome was the setting up of high level dialogue on trade and investment relations which will discuss all trade and market issues as well as supply chain linkages," said the Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup in a press conference in Delhi.

