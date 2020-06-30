Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Professor looks at risk of getting COVID-19 while flying
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Professor looks at risk of getting COVID-19 while flying

Professor looks at risk of getting COVID-19 while flying

A professor with MIT is looking at your probability of catching COVID-19 if you were to fly.

He is also looking at the probability of you catching it if you are seated in the middle seat compared to any other seat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BUT OTHER MAJOR AIRLINESINCLUDING UNITED AND AMERICANSAY THEY’LL BE FILLING FLIGHTS.AN M-I-T PROFESSOR IS LAYING OUTWHAT YOUR RISK IS OF CATCHINGCOVID IF THE MIDDLE SEAT ISFILLED.HE LOOKED AT RESEARCH ON THETRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS ANDTHE NUMBER OF CASES.HE ASSUMED EVERYONE WOULD HAVE AMASK..

AND THAT THE MASK IS82-PERCENT EFFECTIVE.WITH THAT... HE FOUND ONE IN 43-HUNDRED IS YOUR RISK OF GETTINGCOVID-19 ON A FULL PLANE.IT’S ONE IN 77-HUNDRED IF THEAIRLINE KEEPS THE MIDDLE SEATSOPEN."the takeaway is there is adifference.

I think that it isstatistically safer if themiddle seat is kept open.

Thedifference is measurable andperceptible.

And the questionthen is if the risk isincredibly low who cares if itgets cut in half.

Then the issueis do people really think thislevel of risk is incredibly lowand individuals will have tomake that judgment."THIS IS BASED ON NUMBERS FROMLATE JUNE... WITH MORE NEWCASES..

IT’S LIKELY THERE IS AGREATER CHANCE NOW.HE DOESN’T AGREE WITH AIRLINEARGUMENTS THAT EVEN IF THEYDON’T FILL THE MIDDLE SEAT...PASSENGERS STILL WON’T BE SIXFEET AWAY FROM EACH OTHER."they seem to say look ifyou’re within 6 feet it doesn’matter if it’s one foot or 5feet you’re the same level ofrisk.

This bears no relationshipto the literature or to physics.i mean the closer you arestatistically the greater is therisk."HE’S SUBMITTING HIS RESEARCHTHIS WEEK TO BE PEER REVIEWED...BUT SAYS HE WANTED TO MAKE ITAVAILABLE PUBLICLY BEFORE THENSO PEOPLE COULD HAVE THEINFORMATION.LAWMAKERS, PASSENGERS AND FLIGHTCREW UNIONS HAVE CALLED ON THEF-A-A TO SET POLICIES FORCONTAINING THE VIRUS.THE GOVERNMENT SAYS IT ISADVISING THE AIRLINES..

EVEN IFIT’S NOT PASSING NEWREGULATIONS.’AIRLINES FOR AMERICA’..

WHICH




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Harvard biomedical engineering professor to launch nasal spray that could reduce COVID-19 transmission risk

A new product developed by Harvard professor of the Pracice of Biomedical Engineering David A....
TechCrunch - Published

CytoDyn says leronlimab prevents transmission of simian HIV in pre-clinical study on macaques

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) announced Tuesday that its potential HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)...
Proactive Investors - Published

Gene yields insights into the causes of neurodegeneration

Cornell researchers including Fenghua Hu, associate professor in the Department of Molecular Biology...
Science Daily - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest [Video]

Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest

Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest According to NBC News, recent studies indicate that people with Type A blood are more vulnerable to COVID-19, while people with Type O blood..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published
What's Really Behind Some People's Refusal To Wear Masks [Video]

What's Really Behind Some People's Refusal To Wear Masks

Whether to wear a mask or not in public spaces has become politicized. But why? According to HuffPost, NYU Professor David B. Abrams says it comes down to a simple fight-or-flight response. Abrams..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China [Video]

New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China

New Virus With Pandemic Potential Discovered in China According to CNN, Chinese researchers say the G4 virus descends from 2009's H1N1 swine flu. CNN adds that a recent pig surveillance program that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:42Published