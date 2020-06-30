He is also looking at the probability of you catching it if you are seated in the middle seat compared to any other seat.

A professor with MIT is looking at your probability of catching COVID-19 if you were to fly.

Professor looks at risk of getting COVID-19 while flying

BUT OTHER MAJOR AIRLINESINCLUDING UNITED AND AMERICANSAY THEY’LL BE FILLING FLIGHTS.AN M-I-T PROFESSOR IS LAYING OUTWHAT YOUR RISK IS OF CATCHINGCOVID IF THE MIDDLE SEAT ISFILLED.HE LOOKED AT RESEARCH ON THETRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS ANDTHE NUMBER OF CASES.HE ASSUMED EVERYONE WOULD HAVE AMASK..

AND THAT THE MASK IS82-PERCENT EFFECTIVE.WITH THAT... HE FOUND ONE IN 43-HUNDRED IS YOUR RISK OF GETTINGCOVID-19 ON A FULL PLANE.IT’S ONE IN 77-HUNDRED IF THEAIRLINE KEEPS THE MIDDLE SEATSOPEN."the takeaway is there is adifference.

I think that it isstatistically safer if themiddle seat is kept open.

Thedifference is measurable andperceptible.

And the questionthen is if the risk isincredibly low who cares if itgets cut in half.

Then the issueis do people really think thislevel of risk is incredibly lowand individuals will have tomake that judgment."THIS IS BASED ON NUMBERS FROMLATE JUNE... WITH MORE NEWCASES..

IT’S LIKELY THERE IS AGREATER CHANCE NOW.HE DOESN’T AGREE WITH AIRLINEARGUMENTS THAT EVEN IF THEYDON’T FILL THE MIDDLE SEAT...PASSENGERS STILL WON’T BE SIXFEET AWAY FROM EACH OTHER."they seem to say look ifyou’re within 6 feet it doesn’matter if it’s one foot or 5feet you’re the same level ofrisk.

This bears no relationshipto the literature or to physics.i mean the closer you arestatistically the greater is therisk."HE’S SUBMITTING HIS RESEARCHTHIS WEEK TO BE PEER REVIEWED...BUT SAYS HE WANTED TO MAKE ITAVAILABLE PUBLICLY BEFORE THENSO PEOPLE COULD HAVE THEINFORMATION.LAWMAKERS, PASSENGERS AND FLIGHTCREW UNIONS HAVE CALLED ON THEF-A-A TO SET POLICIES FORCONTAINING THE VIRUS.THE GOVERNMENT SAYS IT ISADVISING THE AIRLINES..

EVEN IFIT’S NOT PASSING NEWREGULATIONS.’AIRLINES FOR AMERICA’..

WHICH