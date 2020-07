Brentford hot on the heels of West Brom Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Brentford hot on the heels of West Brom Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he was delighted with his teams grit and determination as they grounded out a 1-0 win over Preston to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this