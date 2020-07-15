Orioles Outfielder Anthony Santander Returns To Workouts After COVID-19 Quarantine

Jeff.Price RT @JoeTrezz: Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, who tested positive and since recovered from COVID-19: "Wear a mask as much as possible… 41 minutes ago

CBS Local Sports #Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has returned to workouts two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/e89RVNHGHa 1 hour ago

Verdant Square Network DC-MD Outfielder Anthony Santander Returns To Orioles Workouts After COVID-19 Quarantine https://t.co/e8DUA6gPgU https://t.co/jfs4zBMe6k 2 hours ago

Verdant Square Network DC-MD Orioles’ Anthony Santander confirms previous positive coronavirus test, outfielder had ‘mild symptoms’… https://t.co/48rj759FVf 2 hours ago

Joe Trezza Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, who tested positive and since recovered from COVID-19: "Wear a mask as much a… https://t.co/9MRWKV8mTp 3 hours ago

Chris C. - WMAR-2 News RT @StepnerWMAR: BREAKING: #Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander announces that he missed the beginning of the team’s summer camp because h… 3 hours ago

Bmore Finest RT @wjz: Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander has returned to workouts two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. https://t.c… 3 hours ago