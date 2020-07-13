Global  
 

'Pressure on rules-based order': PM Modi at India-EU meet amid China tension
'Pressure on rules-based order': PM Modi at India-EU meet amid China tension

'Pressure on rules-based order': PM Modi at India-EU meet amid China tension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a virtual version of the India-European Union summit.

The meet had to be postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi said that both India and EU are natural partners and must have a long-term strategic perspective, along with an action-oriented agenda.

He listed terrorism, climate change, and pandemics, as major challenges facing humanity.

Amid India's face-off with China, he said that the global rules-based order is under pressure.

Watch the full video for more.

