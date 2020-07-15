Depp and Heard argued 'like schoolchildren
On day seven of the libel trial, a witness tells the High Court how Amber Heard and Johhny Depp argued 'like schoolchildren.'
RealReport Johnny Depp and Amber Heard argued "like schoolchildren", his former estate manager has claimed.Ben King told Londo… https://t.co/7QkWF9xicA 27 minutes ago
Eli Kane An ex-employee testified that Johnny Depp & Amber Heard argued like school children. Yep, it's the old "sticks and… https://t.co/mRXukMXq0H 5 hours ago
IanBroughall Johnny Depp and Amber Heard argued "like schoolchildren", his former estate manager has claimed.
Ben King told Lon… https://t.co/3toNfK3x1y 6 hours ago
Samer Normal for celebrities: 'They argued like schoolchildren': Heard 'goaded' Johnny Depp, started most arguments 8 hours ago
The Kids Aren't Alright @thatstarwarsgrl Sorry, I meant if a lady actually***on my bed lol if it was an accident, I'd be like "cool, you… https://t.co/hqa3Fm8YRB 1 week ago