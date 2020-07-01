Global  
 

Face Masks to the Test
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Jason story at 5:30p
C1 3 you are going to join us after the break for your segment... hooked on science.

Yes, it's an experiment is did that really shows the importance of wearing a mask.

Ok... be sure to stay with us.

:adliboff: they are now a requirement toe e coronavirus, but do they wor son.... you just put the face mask to the test recently.

L3: hooked on science white putting face masks to the test face masks, a lot of you of you are using them as a tool to help fight covid-19.

"any mask is better than no mask."

"so, do mask work?

Here to help me do a science experiment to put that question to the test is professor liles with the bluegrass community and technical college in lexington, ky.

Notice we are six feet apart, she has her mask on, and other gear to make sure we are not spreading the covid-19 virus.

This petri dish right here, i'm going to cough on it without my mask three times.

The next one, i am going to place my mask on, make sure it's covering my nose and my mouth, and i'm going to cough on this petri dish three times.

" "we should see a difference i the amount of organisms that would grow on a plate."

And forty eight hours later, we did.

Notice the petri dish i coughed on without my mask?

So, yes, face coverings are important, but no "particular fabric mask it's most likely going et not all of, but there is, it still has the opportunity to get through the mask."

Which means a face mask should only be one of the many tools, in your covid-19 tool belt, to fight this virus.

