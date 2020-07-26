Global  
 

PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News
PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News

PM Modi pays tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on Mann ki Baat | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to the heroes of Kargil war on his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat.

Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Ladakh's Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistan's army 21 years ago.

India reported 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total so far to 13,85,522, government data shows.

The number of death have risen to 32,063, with 705 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As Karnataka battles a deluge of Coronavirus Cases, As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru and a search is underway to trace them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told Congress MLAs on Saturday that he was ready to go to the President of India to make sure that what he calls a BJP conspiracy to stall a test of strength does not succeed.

The ACP of the Delhi Police's Traffic unit died after being hit by a speeding vehicle while on duty near Rajokri flyover on Saturday night.

The national president of ABVP, a student group linked to the BJP, has been charged for allegedly harassing a 52-year-old woman in Chennai.

The woman's family says ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam urinated at the doorstep of the woman, threw used face masks and garbage, besides harassing her on the phone and breaking a signboard.

Related videos from verified sources

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the..

Rajnath Singh and 3 service chiefs pay tribute to soldiers at National War Memorial | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajnath Singh and 3 service chiefs pay tribute to soldiers at National War Memorial | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War. The nation is..

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas [Video]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. Singh was accompanied by MoS..

