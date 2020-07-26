Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

While addressing the countrymen, he paid tribute to the armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"21 years ago on this day, our Army won the Kargil war.

India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason" said Modi.

"Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," he added.