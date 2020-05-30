Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19.

He said, "During COVID-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine centre in her panchayat.

Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID-19 and also created employment opportunities,"