Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19.

He said, "During COVID-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine centre in her panchayat.

Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID-19 and also created employment opportunities,"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Mann Ki Baat: Nation stands by those affected by floods, says PM Modi [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: Nation stands by those affected by floods, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he said he spoke about floods which hit several states of the country. He said that the whole country stands together with those affected by the disaster. "In many parts of Bihar and Assam, floods have created many problems. Governments, NDRF and state disaster management teams and self held groups are working together in relief and rescue work," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Mann Ki Baat: Take resolve to get freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, says PM Modi [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: Take resolve to get freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he urged countrymen to take resolve to get freedom from Coronavirus on this 15th August. He said, "I urge people that on this 15th August to take resolve to get freedom from coronavirus, for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

BSF jawan injured in firing under suspicious circumstances at International border in J and K [Video]

BSF jawan injured in firing under suspicious circumstances at International border in J and K

A BSF jawan was injured after receiving bullets under suspicious circumstances at the post of International border of Kathua. He was brought to the district hospital in Samba for treatment. After first aid, the doctors referred him to Jammu for treatment following his serious condition.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

J&K: Top LeT Commander Ishfaq Rashid Khan neutralised in encounter at Ranbirgarh

 A search operation was launched in the area after receiving specific inputs.
DNA
Out of 3,600 COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 patients discharged in Sringar: District Magistrate [Video]

Out of 3,600 COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 patients discharged in Sringar: District Magistrate

Informing about the coronavirus cases in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, District Magistrate stated that out of 3,600 cases, over 1,500 patients have been discharged. "There are 3,600 COVID-19 cases in Srinagar. Out of 3,600 cases, over 1,500 patients have been discharged. In the last month, we have seen a spike in infections at 100 locations," said Shahid Choudhary.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UP CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas [Video]

UP CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath conducted aerial survey of flood affected areas including Gorakhpur. He also visited Railway Hospital and reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples [Video]

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Video: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at COVID-19 hospital

 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on Sunday from the COVID-19 hospital.
DNA

Ganderbal Ganderbal Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Minimal presence of devotees at J-K temple for annual mela amid lockdown [Video]

Minimal presence of devotees at J-K temple for annual mela amid lockdown

Few devotees offered prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on 'Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela and Yatra' on May 30 amid COVID-19 lockdown. Devotees were seen following government norms. "We had told people to follow government instructions. Over 80000 people used to come here for mela, but only a few this year. 2020's mela cancelled due to COVID", a priest told ANI. The total number of COVID-19 cases in J-K stands at 2164.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vandytwenty

Vandan RT @htTweets: During #MannKiBaat, PM @narendramodi hails efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to pr… 3 hours ago

Tushar6677

Tushar Patil RT @ABPNews: 'Corona Threat Not Over Yet,' PM #Modi Focuses On #COVID__19 , #KargilVijayDivas & #IndependenceDay | #MannKiBaat Read: ht… 4 hours ago

ABPNews

ABP News 'Corona Threat Not Over Yet,' PM #Modi Focuses On #COVID__19 , #KargilVijayDivas & #IndependenceDay | #MannKiBaat… https://t.co/7wouyY6LKO 5 hours ago

worldnews911

World News Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi hails declining fatality rate from coronavirus https://t.co/bEQqalIBc0 5 hours ago

avpnews_live

AVP News Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi hails declining fatality rate from coronavirus https://t.co/LpZW86tfGY 5 hours ago

HindPratham

India1st हिंदुस्तानी RT @ABPNews: 'Nature of The Wicked To Have Enmity With One & All', PM #Modi Slams #Pakistan On #KargilVijayDiwas2020 | #MannKiBaat https:… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasizes on COVID-19 precautions [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasizes on COVID-19 precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While stressing on COVID-19 precautions, he said that before removing masks in public, think about..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he paid tribute to the armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
Mann Ki Baat: India's COVID recovery rate better than other countries, need to remain vigilant, says Modi [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: India's COVID recovery rate better than other countries, need to remain vigilant, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he spoke about COVID-19 situation in the country. "Today,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published