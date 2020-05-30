Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he said he spoke about floods which hit several states of the country. He said that the whole country stands together with those affected by the disaster. "In many parts of Bihar and Assam, floods have created many problems. Governments, NDRF and state disaster management teams and self held groups are working together in relief and rescue work," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he urged countrymen to take resolve to get freedom from Coronavirus on this 15th August. He said, "I urge people that on this 15th August to take resolve to get freedom from coronavirus, for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties".
A BSF jawan was injured after receiving bullets under suspicious circumstances at the post of International border of Kathua. He was brought to the district hospital in Samba for treatment. After first aid, the doctors referred him to Jammu for treatment following his serious condition.
Informing about the coronavirus cases in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, District Magistrate stated that out of 3,600 cases, over 1,500 patients have been discharged. "There are 3,600 COVID-19 cases in Srinagar. Out of 3,600 cases, over 1,500 patients have been discharged. In the last month, we have seen a spike in infections at 100 locations," said Shahid Choudhary.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath conducted aerial survey of flood affected areas including Gorakhpur. He also visited Railway Hospital and reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 treatment.
COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.
Few devotees offered prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on 'Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela and Yatra' on May 30 amid COVID-19 lockdown. Devotees were seen following government norms. "We had told people to follow government instructions. Over 80000 people used to come here for mela, but only a few this year. 2020's mela cancelled due to COVID", a priest told ANI. The total number of COVID-19 cases in J-K stands at 2164.
