'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday

TOMORROW EVERYONE IN THE CITYOF MILWAUKEE WILL BE REQUIREDTO WEAR A MASK.

AS ADRIANAMENDEZ REPORTS, IT COMES AMIDTHIS WEEK'S RECORD NUMBERS OFCOVID-19 CASES.The lines aren't too longright now here at CusterStadium, but earlier we sawcars lined up_ deepwith people inside wanting tobe tested for Covid-19((ShakurHakia - getting tested))130220I want to know my status if Ihad it or could portentouslyhadSHAKUR HAKIA SAYS WITH THENUMBER OF COVID-19 CASESACROSS THE STATE ON THE RISE,IT'S IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TOGET TESTED.

AND SO, ONWEDNESDAY - HE DID HIS PART130237 especially if you hangaround or be around a lot ofpeople or if you work for((Annamae Gerdeen - gettingtested for COVID-19))130445I'm here to get tested to makesure my kids are safe andthat's the most importantthing TODAY THE STATEannounced more than 800 NEWCORONAVIRUS CASES statewide.ITCOMES ONE DAY AFTER WISCONSINREPORTER A RECORD 964 NEWCASES.

TO HELP STOP THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, A MASK MANDATE GOES INTO EFFECT IN THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE THURSDAY. ANYONE 3 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER MUST WEAR A MASK INSIDE PUBLIC BUILDINGS AND OUTSIDE WHEN WITHIN 6 FEET OF OTHER PEOPLE. MAYOR TOM BARRETT SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TO COMPLY-(( mayor tom Barrett))143111 you might be 25 and think you're Superman or superwoman and Mr and Mrs invincibility but you may be a symptom and caring the disease143302 I think this is a time when people have to think about other people There will be no penalties for individuals not complying with the new ordinance. However, businesses that don't enforce the new mask mandate could be penalized with a fine as much as 500 dollars