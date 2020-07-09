Global  
 

'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday
'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday

'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday

Milwaukee's mask ordinance, the 'MKE Cares Act,' will go into effect Thursday.

On Wednesday, state officials announced 821 new cases of coronavirus.

That number is just below Tuesday's record of 964 cases.

TOMORROW EVERYONE IN THE CITYOF MILWAUKEE WILL BE REQUIREDTO WEAR A MASK.

AS ADRIANAMENDEZ REPORTS, IT COMES AMIDTHIS WEEK'S RECORD NUMBERS OFCOVID-19 CASES.The lines aren't too longright now here at CusterStadium, but earlier we sawcars lined up_ deepwith people inside wanting tobe tested for Covid-19((ShakurHakia - getting tested))130220I want to know my status if Ihad it or could portentouslyhadSHAKUR HAKIA SAYS WITH THENUMBER OF COVID-19 CASESACROSS THE STATE ON THE RISE,IT'S IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TOGET TESTED.

AND SO, ONWEDNESDAY - HE DID HIS PART130237 especially if you hangaround or be around a lot ofpeople or if you work for((Annamae Gerdeen - gettingtested for COVID-19))130445I'm here to get tested to makesure my kids are safe andthat's the most importantthing TODAY THE STATEannounced more than 800 NEWCORONAVIRUS CASES statewide.ITCOMES ONE DAY AFTER WISCONSINREPORTER A RECORD 964 NEWCASES.

130255 it's gettingridiculous and if you don'tget tested the number willonly increase TO HELP STOP THESPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS, A MASKMANDATE GOES INTO EFFECT INTHE CITY OF MILWAUKEE THURSDAY.ANYONE 3 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDERMUST WEAR A MASK INSIDE PUBLICBUILDINGS AND OUTSIDE WHENWITHIN 6 FEET OF OTHER PEOPLE.MAYOR TOM BARRETT SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TOCOMPLY-(( mayor tom Barrett))143111 you might be 25 andthink you're Superman orsuperwoman and Mr and Mrsinvincibility but you may be asymptom and caring the disease143302 I think this is a timewhen people have to thinkabout other people There willbe no penalties forindividuals not complying withthe new ordinance.However,businesses that don't enforcethe new mask mandate could bepenalized with a fine as muchas 500 dollarsAME TMJ4 NEWSIF YOU




