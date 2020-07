Dogs Reunite With Owner After Two Months During Coronavirus

These dogs were living away from their owner during the quarantine.

They were reunited with this woman after two months.

They were extremely happy and excited to meet her.

They licked her face and hugged her while she sat on the floor to greet them.

