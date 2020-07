Vegas police make arrest after homeless man suffers deadly injury in $6 stunt.

THAT EVENTUALLY KILLED HIM..DETECTIVES SAY....-28- YEAR-OLD....KEONTE JONES TOLD THEVICTIM....HE'D GIVE HIM -6- DOLLARS...TO DO A BACKFLIP....FOR A LIVESTREAM...THE MAN ATTEMPTED THE STUNT...AND...ENDED UP.....LANDING ON HIS NECK..POLICE SAY....THE VICTIM LAID THEREDYING.....WHILE PEOPLE WATCHED ON.....FACEBOOK LIVE..JONES WAS LAUGHING ANDCONTINUED RECORDING..HE ALLEGEDLY TOLDON-LOOKERS....NOT TO CALL PARAMEDICS..BACK TO WORK AND BACK IN THE



