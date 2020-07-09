Athletes have been longing to get back to the games since this pandemic started.

Junior college level athletes were informed earlier this week... most fall sports will remain on hold until spring.

"*a announced thi that it will delay the start of close contact sports such as football ?

"* volleyball ?

*d soccer until the spring semester.

I spoke with niacc volleyball coach ?

"* chris brandt ?

"* who is embracing the silver linings.xxx i think our attitude ?

"* how we respond all year long is you get to choose and so why not choose for the positives the coronavirus has changed so much in our lives in such a short time span... it can be difficult to find the positives.

Coach brandt told me that not every coach she knows has responded in such a positive manner.

After all, it is disappointing to find out your season will start months later than anticipated.

Brandt says one upside of the delay is more time to prep for the season.

We typically have about three weeks with our new team and every year it's so different that that's one of the challenges ?

"* you've got three weeks and it's go time we're already playing in a conferenc e match and so that's a huge benefit and that we can really build on.

Brandt says they have a certain amount of time they will be allowed to spend with student?*- atheltes which will be dedicated toward being in the gym ?

"* weightroom ?

"* among options.

Since much of the offseason has been spent apart from players and recruits... video conferencing made it possible for coach to chat with her players.

Encourages people to get on the positive bandwagon and find ways to grow through these difficult times./// (?

