Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pet cat 'drives' Ferrari F1 race car round circuit in Japan
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Pet cat 'drives' Ferrari F1 race car round circuit in Japan

Pet cat 'drives' Ferrari F1 race car round circuit in Japan

Adorable footage shows a pet cat appearing to drive a Formula 1 race car in Japan.

The three-year-old moggy was positioned in front of the TV showing an amateur driver whizzing round the Fuji Speedway circuit in a red Ferrari.

The hilarious result showed the feline, named Kotetsu, looking around curiously with the scenery speeding past him.

Such was the angle that he appeared to be in pole position, calmly directing the race car from the cockpit.

Kotetsu's owner recorded the amusing scene at their home in Toyo-cho in the eastern part of Kochi Prefecture on July 9.

He said: "It is just funny because some people think that my cat is actually driving.

I am sure my cat he likes to go inside and drive the kart." The actual driver of the Formula 1 car, Steve, is an amateur racer who paid to use the Ferrari on the race track and recorded the experience from the vehicle.

He is a friend of the cat's owner and helped to play the video recording on TV for him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dudes Rescue Kitty from Jar of Mayo [Video]

Dudes Rescue Kitty from Jar of Mayo

Occurred on June 16, 2020 / Mena, Arkansas, USA Info from Licensor: "Me and my buddies were riding down the road, when we almost hit something. We couldn’t quite understand what we just saw, so we..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:36Published
Best Pets of the Month (May 2020) | The Pet Collective [Video]

Best Pets of the Month (May 2020) | The Pet Collective

We are wrapping up the month of May in style! From a dog that sounds like a race car to a parrot who loves to be scratched to goat pushups...Enjoy the Best Pets of the Month!

Credit: The Pet Collective     Duration: 18:27Published