New Coronavirus Restrictions In Place
New Coronavirus Restrictions In Place

New Coronavirus Restrictions In Place

Beginning at 12:01 on Thursday, new restrictions regarding bars and restaurants were impliemented in an effort to help mitigate the spike in coronavirus cases seen throughout Pennsylvania.

KDKA's Lindsay Ward breaks down those new restrictions.

