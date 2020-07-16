Global  
 

Shamima Begum can return to UK
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Shamima Begum who travelled to Syria to join 'Islamic State' can return to the UK to challenge the removal of her citizenship.

Shamima Begum: Isis bride should be allowed to return to UK, Court of Appeal rules

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordTelegraph.co.ukBBC News



