UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship

Shamima Begum woman born in London, UK
Shamima Begum: Leaving Isis Britons in Syrian camps could be more dangerous than allowing them into UK, government warnedMinisters accused of 'putting their heads in the sand' on threat posed by terrorists detained in unstable foreign camps
Independent
Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:22Published
Shamima Begum: Other Isis prisoners in Syria may attempt to return to UK for citizenship battles after court rulingSajid Javid says allowing jihadis into Britain for appeals 'would create a national security risk that cannot be fully mitigated'
Independent
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group's leaderUNITED NATIONS: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group's leader Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the..
WorldNews
ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK to appeal her loss of citizenshipLONDON -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is in order to challenge the government's decision to strip her of citizenship...
WorldNews
Syria Country in the Middle East
CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tourMilitary analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews
