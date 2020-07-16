Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship

UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship

Shamima Begum who had her UK citizenship revoked after joining ISIL in Syria should be allowed to return, judges say.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shamima Begum Shamima Begum woman born in London, UK

Shamima Begum: Leaving Isis Britons in Syrian camps could be more dangerous than allowing them into UK, government warned

 Ministers accused of 'putting their heads in the sand' on threat posed by terrorists detained in unstable foreign camps
Independent
Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal [Video]

Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal

Security Minister James Brokenshire said the government was challenging a decision that allows Shamima Begum to return to the UK to appeal against the revocation of her British citizenship. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp [Video]

Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp

ITV News exclusively filmed Shamima Begum walking away from cameras at a refugee camp in Syria. The footage comes as The Court of Appeal have ruled Begum can return to the UK for trial. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:22Published

Shamima Begum: Other Isis prisoners in Syria may attempt to return to UK for citizenship battles after court ruling

 Sajid Javid says allowing jihadis into Britain for appeals 'would create a national security risk that cannot be fully mitigated'
Independent

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

UN blacklists Pakistan Taliban terror group's leader

 UNITED NATIONS: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group's leader Mehsud has been designated as a global terrorist by the UN for participating in the..
WorldNews

ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK to appeal her loss of citizenship

 LONDON -- Shamima Begum, the British woman who joined ISIS as a teenager in 2015, is in order to challenge the government's decision to strip her of citizenship...
WorldNews

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tour

 Military analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shamima Begum: Isis bride should be allowed to return to UK, Court of Appeal rules

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British...
Independent - Published

ISIS bride can return to Britain to appeal citizenship loss, court rules

The case of Shamima Begum, who along with two school friends travelled to Syria, shocked the United...
The Age - Published


Tweets about this