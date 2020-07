Police, Protesters Clash On Brooklyn Bridge; Mayor De Blasio Signs Package Of Police Reform Legislation



There was violence between police and protesters after what was supposed to be a Unity Rally in Brooklyn on Wednesday. It happened the same day Mayor de Blasio signed a package of police reform.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:30 Published 7 hours ago

NYPD Officers Injured During Confrontation With Counter-Protesters At Unity March



Several NYPD officers were injured during a scuffle between a small group of protesters who clashed with a larger group during a Unity March on Wednesday; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:53 Published 13 hours ago