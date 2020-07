Two Bronx Men Charged With Assaulting Officers After Protesters Clash With Police At Brooklyn Bridge Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:27s - Published 59 seconds ago Two Bronx Men Charged With Assaulting Officers After Protesters Clash With Police At Brooklyn Bridge Two men from The Bronx were charged after protesters disrupted a peaceful unity march and clashed with police in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. CBS2's John Dias reports. 0

