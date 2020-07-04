Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll

Presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 15-point lead over President Donald Trump.

The new data is according to a Quinnipiac University national poll that also spells out bad news for the President.

According to CNN, the poll shows 52% of registered voters report they'll support Biden in the general election.

Only 37% of registered voters reported they would be voting for Trump.

The poll also finds growing disapproval of President Trump's job performance regarding the economy.

61% of registered voters said they also disapprove of the way Trump is handling the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus.