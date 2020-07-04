Global  
 

Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll

Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll

Presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 15-point lead over President Donald Trump.

The new data is according to a Quinnipiac University national poll that also spells out bad news for the President.

According to CNN, the poll shows 52% of registered voters report they'll support Biden in the general election.

Only 37% of registered voters reported they would be voting for Trump.

The poll also finds growing disapproval of President Trump's job performance regarding the economy.

61% of registered voters said they also disapprove of the way Trump is handling the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus.

New Poll Finds Former VP Joe Biden Holds Lead Over President Trump [Video]

New Poll Finds Former VP Joe Biden Holds Lead Over President Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 13-point lead over President Donald Trump among all registered voters in Pennsylvania, that’s according to a new poll just released from Monmouth University.

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President..

The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why [Video]

The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why

In the United States, if one political party is doing well, it tends to publish polls that say so. And according to CNN, the Democratic party is publishing an awful lot of polls these..

