Over 2 lakh stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: Air India CMD

Over 2 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated under government's Vande Bharat Mission by Air India, informed the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, Rajiv Bansal.

"As on July 13, Air India and Air India Express operated 1103 flights, bringing back 2,08,000 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission.

On many of these flights, we ferried back 85,289 passengers to various countries across the world," said Rajiv Bansal in a joint press conference in New Delhi.