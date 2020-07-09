Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 2 lakh stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: Air India CMD
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Over 2 lakh stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: Air India CMD

Over 2 lakh stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: Air India CMD

Over 2 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated under government's Vande Bharat Mission by Air India, informed the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, Rajiv Bansal.

"As on July 13, Air India and Air India Express operated 1103 flights, bringing back 2,08,000 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission.

On many of these flights, we ferried back 85,289 passengers to various countries across the world," said Rajiv Bansal in a joint press conference in New Delhi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Evacuations by India related to the COVID-19 pandemic Evacuations by India related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Vande Bharat flight repatriates 648 Indians from Australia, Oman, Dubai [Video]

Vande Bharat flight repatriates 648 Indians from Australia, Oman, Dubai

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission bought back 648 stranded Indians to Chennai airport from Australia, Dubai, Oman and Sri Lanka on July 18. The flight landed at Chennai Airport. All passengers were found asymptomatic and are being isolated after arrival.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Indian people Indian people Nationality

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats' kin, bank staff, etc will return to China on August 6. Beijing hadn't allowed Indians into China on a June 29 flight following which hectic talks took place. China will allow those who get tested within five days of journey and get health form endorsed. Bill Gates said that the US must have global approach on vaccine and not just 'take care of ourselves'. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory, has said that US must end Taiwan ties to avoid damage to Washington-Beijing ties. As per Reuters calculations, one person is dying every 15 seconds due to Covid. As per the past two weeks' data, nearly 5,900 Covid-related deaths happening every 24 hours. In UP, minister Brajesh Pathak has reportedly found infected on August 5, while another state minister Kamal Rani Varun had recently died due to Covid infection.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:44Published
Indians call for compensation over oil well blaze [Video]

Indians call for compensation over oil well blaze

Firefighters have so far failed to put out a huge oil well blaze which has been burning for two months after thousands of farming families in Assam state were forced from their homes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India


New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

Bobby Kataria setting an example by his acts of humanity

 Spearheading the organization, with Yuvaekta Foundation's director and Bobby's companion in arms, Manju Singh; he was able to best every case that came his way...
DNA

India becomes third country to pass two million COVID-19 cases

 New Delhi: India's official coronavirus case tally passed two million on Friday after a daily jump of more than 60,000. The South Asian giant becomes only the..
WorldNews

Microsoft aims to buy entire TikTok, including India ops: Report

 New Delhi, Aug 6 : Not just the US operations, Microsoft is aiming to acquire the global business of Chinese short-video making app TikTok, including in India..
WorldNews

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

 NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer (CEO) sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on..
WorldNews

Pakistan claims it asked India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it has asked India through diplomatic channels to appoint a counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but New Delhi..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Over 7.88 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 7.88 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat"...
IndiaTimes - Published

UAE- Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4: Air India Express tickets on sale from 2pm today

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air India Express tickets for the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission's UAE...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAMid-Day


‘Eligible Indians to return to UAE from July 12'

In a relief for Indians who need to return to UAE, India and UAE have allowed their airlines to carry...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid | 'Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India': ICMR [Video]

Covid | 'Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India': ICMR

At present country has three Indian COVID-19 vaccines which are in different phases of clinical testing, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:42Published
Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement [Video]

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:07Published