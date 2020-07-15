Twitter Hack: Major Accounts Effected
On July 15, the Twitter accounts of high-profile individuals were compromised in a cryptocurrency scam.
TheStreet has you covered on who was impacted and for how long.
Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On TwitterA massive Twitter hack affected the accounts of some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies.
