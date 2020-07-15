Global  
 

Nick Cannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Nick Cannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for ‘hateful speech’ and ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theories’ in recent podcast

Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS amid outrage over anti-Semitic comments the actor made in a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Skyhousemusic

Skyhousemusic Nick Cannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview -- https://t.co/127tX8hzFE via @hiphopdx 19 hours ago

TruthMagnetic

TruthMagnetic Nick Cannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview https://t.co/eA8WhEz400 23 hours ago

WilTitoRuiz

Just Call Me Tito RT @HipHopDX: Nick Cannon axed by ViacomCBS for anti-Semitic comments during Professor Griff interview https://t.co/brtzBb7y10 https://t.c… 23 hours ago

egotastic

Egotastic! RT @PerezHilton: ViacomCBS axed Nick Cannon's show after he failed to apologize for some pretty f**ked up comments... but he's not going do… 1 day ago

PerezHilton

Perez Hilton ViacomCBS axed Nick Cannon's show after he failed to apologize for some pretty f**ked up comments... but he's not g… https://t.co/o7IhjacDFm 1 day ago

NewsToter

NewsToter.com Celebrity: #NickCannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview https://t.co/V8qwgC9war 1 day ago

Spacedout_Ent

Spacedout Ent. Nick Cannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview https://t.co/s1L1hI2oGa 1 day ago

MutinyThe

TheatreMutiny Nick Cannon Axed By ViacomCBS For Anti-Semitic Comments During Professor Griff Interview -- https://t.co/wJMQ9UgxCT… https://t.co/QwGokOnVH8 1 day ago


Trending: Nick Cannon demands ownership of his Wild 'N Out franchise after being dropped for making anti-semitic comments, super [Video]

Trending: Nick Cannon demands ownership of his Wild 'N Out franchise after being dropped for making anti-semitic comments, super

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Nick Cannon Demands Ownership Of 'Wild 'N Out' After ViacomCBS Ousting [Video]

Nick Cannon Demands Ownership Of 'Wild 'N Out' After ViacomCBS Ousting

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:08Published
Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments [Video]

Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:41Published