Mid-Morning Headlines From July 16, 2020
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:43s - Published
Mid-Morning Headlines From July 16, 2020

Mid-Morning Headlines From July 16, 2020

A small group of people were able to see the newly released body-camera video from two former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest (5:42).

WCCO Mid-Morning - July 16, 2020

