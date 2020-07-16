What you need to know: July 16

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 16.

On wednesday the chico unified school board approved a staggered schedule for its students.

This will allow for a monday, wednesday, friday schedule one week.

And a tuesday, thursday schedule the next week... to limit the students time on campus.

The red bluff union elementry school district is also taking steps to plan for the upcoming school year.

Cliff curry --the superintendent of the district says it is likely students will be in the classroom for in-person learning this fall.

He says the district is working closely with tehama county public health to determine the bes* and safes* option for student learning.

The city of chico will allow all restaurants, wineries and bars to apply for a temporary outdoor dining permit.

Operators will be able to use sidewalks, parking lots, recreation space and other private spaces, in order to set up tables.

The expanded areas must be adjacent to the existing business..

And may not exceed 100-percent of normal capacity.

## goodwill has partnered with a firm called nytch... to use a shopping app that lets customers browse goodwill's offline inventory.

And today - the chico goodwill store is set to go on-line!

Shoppers can submit requests for specific items and share recommendations from others about what items to purchase.### a 600-dollar unemployment bonus is set to run out in two weeks.... and democrats and republicsans are split over renewing it.

Republicans say it encouraged people to stay home instead of heading back to work.

Democrats say the bonus is needed for many families.

The head of the cdc warns we could be looking at 200-thousand coronavirus deaths during flu season a massive hack took control of some high profile online twitter accounts including a former president..

Hackers took control of the accounts joe biden, barack obama, bill gates and dozens of others including celebrities and coroporations.

The hackers used the accounts to publish tweets asking people to send bitcoins a digital currency..

And promised they would send money back.

### the u.s. has just carrried out its second fedeal execution this week after an over 17 year hiatus..

Federal representatives executed wesley ira purkey at the federal correctional complex in terre haute a jury convicted him in 1998 of the kidnapping, killing and dismemberment of a 16 year old girl and the killing of an 80 year old woman.

The supreme court voted overnight to lift two court orders previously blocking the execution.

