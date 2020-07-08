Global  
 

A Timeline Of President Trump's Friendship With Kanye
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:46s - Published
A Timeline Of President Trump's Friendship With Kanye

On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020.

Business Insider says West has enjoyed a friendship with President Trump.

They complimented each other in the press until Trump ran for President.

West didn't vote in 2016 - but says if he voted it would have been for Trump.

In April 2018, West sent out a series of tweets expressing admiration for Trump.

West called Trump his "brother" and they both have "dragon energy.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump, Census Bureau collecting driver's license data to check citizenship status of Americans

 Four states are sharing driver's license data with federal officials who are trying to calculate how many undocumented people live in the U.S.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Gets Help From Big Names Writing Huge Checks

 Mr. Biden is relying on some of his party’s wealthiest donors — and power brokers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street — to cut President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com

'I think I'm pretty effective:' Fauci says he's staying in his job despite 'complicated' relationship with Trump

 "With all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective," he said.
USATODAY.com

Trump vs Biden: Live 2020 Election Updates

 President Trump promoted Bill Stepien to campaign manager, demoting Brad Parscale. New filings shed light on the Democratic donors powering Joe Biden’s..
NYTimes.com

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours [Video]

Kanye West has been named an official presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot - just hours after it was reported he'd dropped out of the race for the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Kanye Is On The Ballot [Video]

On July 4th Kanye West announced he was running for President. West qualified to be on the Oklahoma General Election ballot for the 2020 election in November. West worked with a specialist to get on the ballot. Just a few days ago the specialist told New York Magazine that West was out of the contest. However, West has made no announcement dropping out. West is still ineligible to be on the ballot in at least four states.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Sound of the police: how US law enforcement uses noise as a weapon

 Potentially harmful military-grade weapons such as flashbangs are being utilized with accelerating regularity at US protests - In Silver Spring, Maryland,..
WorldNews

Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia removed after vandals set it on fire

 An unusual wooden sculpture of first lady Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was set on fire by vandals on the night of Fourth of July.
USATODAY.com

US first lady Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia set on fire

 A wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated US..
WorldNews

Melania Trump sculpture in Slovenia set on fire on US Independence Day

 Police investigate after the statue of the US first lady was targeted in her hometown on 4 July.
BBC News

EoinLynagh

Eoin RT @TheNopefather: @jeffbell_17 @VanLife77 @lins_roo Let’s get real. https://t.co/NDFFK4M64o https://t.co/fjQNFh0DpC https://t.co/FVfkm6… 1 week ago

TheNopefather

Parsa @jeffbell_17 @VanLife77 @lins_roo Let’s get real. https://t.co/NDFFK4M64o https://t.co/fjQNFh0DpC… https://t.co/Yyqv6LMOzP 1 week ago

mindnmoneyninja

Mindnmoneyninja A timeline of President Trump and Kanye West's friendship - Business Insider https://t.co/pHsHDryJmM 1 week ago

CoinnewsB

CoinnewsBest A timeline of friendship between President Trump and Kanye West 2020 https://t.co/2BentfMc98 1 week ago