A Timeline Of President Trump's Friendship With Kanye

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump, Census Bureau collecting driver's license data to check citizenship status of AmericansFour states are sharing driver's license data with federal officials who are trying to calculate how many undocumented people live in the U.S.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Gets Help From Big Names Writing Huge ChecksMr. Biden is relying on some of his party’s wealthiest donors — and power brokers in Silicon Valley, Hollywood and Wall Street — to cut President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com
'I think I'm pretty effective:' Fauci says he's staying in his job despite 'complicated' relationship with Trump"With all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective," he said.
USATODAY.com
Trump vs Biden: Live 2020 Election UpdatesPresident Trump promoted Bill Stepien to campaign manager, demoting Brad Parscale. New filings shed light on the Democratic donors powering Joe Biden’s..
NYTimes.com
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
Kanye West appears as presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot despite withdrawal rumours
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Kanye Is On The Ballot
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
Sound of the police: how US law enforcement uses noise as a weaponPotentially harmful military-grade weapons such as flashbangs are being utilized with accelerating regularity at US protests - In Silver Spring, Maryland,..
WorldNews
Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia removed after vandals set it on fireAn unusual wooden sculpture of first lady Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was set on fire by vandals on the night of Fourth of July.
USATODAY.com
US first lady Melania Trump statue near her hometown in Slovenia set on fireA wooden sculpture of US first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated US..
WorldNews
Melania Trump sculpture in Slovenia set on fire on US Independence DayPolice investigate after the statue of the US first lady was targeted in her hometown on 4 July.
BBC News
|
|
