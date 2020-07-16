Global  
 

Solar Orbiter Spots ‘Campfires’ in Closest Images Ever Taken of the Sun
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Solar Orbiter Spots ‘Campfires’ in Closest Images Ever Taken of the Sun

Solar Orbiter Spots ‘Campfires’ in Closest Images Ever Taken of the Sun

NASA and the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter captured the closest images of our sun yet, revealing little “campfires” on its surface.

0
