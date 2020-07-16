|
Solar Orbiter Spots ‘Campfires’ in Closest Images Ever Taken of the Sun
NASA and the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter captured the closest images of our sun yet, revealing little “campfires” on its surface.
10 years of our sun in time-lapse
For over 10 years, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has watched the sun, taking a whopping 425 million high-resolution images every 0.75 seconds in its orbit around Earth.
