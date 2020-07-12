Global  
 

Young Men Republican Club Ordered To Close For Violating Coronavirus Order
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
The Young Men Republican Club of Allegheny County has been ordered by the health department to close for violating the county's current restrictions for bars and restaurants.

