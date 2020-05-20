Colin Cowherd: 'Derrick Henry has had a great last 19 games. I'm not breaking the bank for him.'
The Tennessee Titans inked RB Derrick Henry to a 4-year, $50 million contract.
Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think breaking the bank for Henry was a smart move for the Titans.
