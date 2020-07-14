Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raab: Russia tried to interfere with 2019 election
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Raab: Russia tried to interfere with 2019 election

Raab: Russia tried to interfere with 2019 election

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that the government knows with 'reasonable confidence' that Russia was involved in trying to interfere with the 2019 UK election.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab [Video]

Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

Leaked Government documents highlighted by Jeremy Corbyn during last year’s general election were almost certainly “amplified” online by “Russian actors”, the Government has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

'Almost certain' Russians sought to interfere in UK election - Raab

 The government publishes a report on a leaked document used by Labour at the 2019 election.
BBC News

'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary

 It is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 UK General Election, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has told the House of Commons.
Independent
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street [Video]

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hancock: Gov is easing some restrictions in Leicester [Video]

Hancock: Gov is easing some restrictions in Leicester

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that the government is easing "some but not all" of the restrictions in place in Leicester. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Prince Charles attends Royal Air Force graduation ceremony [Video]

Prince Charles attends Royal Air Force graduation ceremony

The Prince of Wales attends the graduation ceremony of the Queen's Squadron at RAF College Cranwell in his role as Reviewing Officer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:16Published
Privacy advocate wins new battle against Facebook [Video]

Privacy advocate wins new battle against Facebook

The EU's top court on Thursday threw out a transatlantic data privacy deal, saying it did little to protect Europeans from snooping. The case marks another win for privacy campaigner Max Schrems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Rishi Sunak visits a Jobcentre in East London [Video]

Rishi Sunak visits a Jobcentre in East London

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has met work coaches at the Jobcentre Plus in Barking, east London – who are part of the government’s plan to support people made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thepangolin20

Maglew👁️👂🧠 RT @karl_trotsky: ‘Almost certain’ that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary....but the huge donation… 2 minutes ago

James12396379

James Sawyer RT @ITVNewsPolitics: Jeremy Corbyn refuses to answer questions about Russian involvement in last year's general election. Leaked governmen… 9 minutes ago

T1Kath

kathT 🌹 RT @itvnews: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claims the government's view that Russian actors interfered in the 2019 General Election "i… 10 minutes ago

ApsyAngst

Dolly: Lifelong Antifa Member RT @macsloth: 😐😐😐 Russian actors 'almost certainly' tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary https://t.co/ZOwJTYSQ… 10 minutes ago

JohnJamesFuller

JJFuller (BLM) "UK government says Russia tried to 'interfere' in 2019 general election." says Dominic Raab TRIED... TRIED....?… https://t.co/TYA9qtcuP3 14 minutes ago

matthewreeceeu

Matthew Reece RT @lukeharding1968: Foreign secretary Dominic Raab says #Russia tried to interfere in UK 2019 election by leaking documents online. No men… 15 minutes ago

pimin64

瓷器国屁民的小号 RT @itvnews: 'Almost certain' Russia tried to interfere in UK general election, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab https://t.co/1uys72RtBf 15 minutes ago

HealthCareRenew

Roy Poses et al. [More Russian election interference] Russian actors 'almost certainly' tried to interfere in UK general election, s… https://t.co/ZBQrj8hCm3 18 minutes ago