Raab: Russia tried to interfere with 2019 election

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that the government is easing "some but not all" of the restrictions in place in Leicester. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Prince of Wales attends the graduation ceremony of the Queen's Squadron at RAF College Cranwell in his role as Reviewing Officer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's top court on Thursday threw out a transatlantic data privacy deal, saying it did little to protect Europeans from snooping. The case marks another win for privacy campaigner Max Schrems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has met work coaches at the Jobcentre Plus in Barking, east London – who are part of the government’s plan to support people made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Maglew👁️👂🧠 RT @karl_trotsky: ‘Almost certain’ that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary....but the huge donation… 2 minutes ago
James Sawyer RT @ITVNewsPolitics: Jeremy Corbyn refuses to answer questions about Russian involvement in last year's general election.
Leaked governmen… 9 minutes ago
kathT 🌹 RT @itvnews: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claims the government's view that Russian actors interfered in the 2019 General Election "i… 10 minutes ago