Walmart to Enforce Mandatory Mask-Wearing Nationwide
Walmart to Enforce Mandatory Mask-Wearing Nationwide Starting July 20, Walmart will require all customers to wear masks while shopping at its locations.

The mask-wearing mandate will be enforced at all Walmart stores nationwide, as well as all Sam’s Club stores.

About 65 percent of Walmart’s 5,000 stores are located in areas that already have varying mandates regarding face coverings.

According to a statement, Walmart said the change will “bring consistency” to its stores and help “protect the health” of the community.

Walmart, via statement “Consistency” will be enforced by Health Ambassadors through the use of a single store entrance and clear signage.

Walmart’s decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States.

There are currently over 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and over 135,000 deaths.

