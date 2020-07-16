Restaurant hostess slams celebrities for bad behavior on TikTok

Julia Carolan, a TikTok user who once worked as a restaurant hostess in New York City.is going viral for creating a series of videos in which she assesses her celebrity encounters based on how nice the celebrities were.She gives each personality a score on a scale of 1 to 10 — and reveals quite a bit of information.Gigi and Bella Hadid earned a perfect 10/10.“These two are literally so nice, I cannot say enough things about them,” Carolan said.Kylie Jenner got an abysmal2/10 for being a bad tipper.Kendall Jenner scored a 4/10, and Carolan noted that she was usually “cold” to staff and had people speak for her.Perhaps the most dramatic reveal overall, though, came after Carolan gave Hailey Bieber a 3.5/10.“I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.

I really wanna like her”.Bieber heard about the video and reached out in the comments.“Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” she wrote