Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

Former Captain America Chris Evans 'excited' to have 'freedom' to pursue other roles Chris Evans has admitted that whilst he misses portraying Captain America - he is looking forward to playing other characters.

Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a night out together in London.

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer and more celebrities are rallying behind a young boy, 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his little sister.

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Young Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack https://t.co/1mCEsRkEvg via @variety 24 minutes ago