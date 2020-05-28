Global  
 

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:12s
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News

Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, more stars rally behind boy who saved sister from dog attack

 Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer and more celebrities are rallying behind a young boy, 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his little sister.
Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a night out together in London.

Former Captain America Chris Evans 'excited' to have 'freedom' to pursue other roles

Former Captain America Chris Evans 'excited' to have 'freedom' to pursue other roles

Chris Evans has admitted that whilst he misses portraying Captain America - he is looking forward to playing other characters.

Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News

Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News

Chris Evans who is famous for playing Steve Rogers or Captain America turns 39 on 13th June. His work in the Marvel film series established him as one of the highest paid actors in the..

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001...

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America

Chris Evans rocketed to fame playing the Marvel superhero Captain America. Evans recently reveals he originally did not want to take the role, reports CNN. He states he had been dealing with severe..

