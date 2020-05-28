|
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:12s
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News
Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.
TIME
