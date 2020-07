Chris Evans praises 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack



Chris Evans is now sending a 'Captain America' shield to little boy. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:27 Published 17 minutes ago

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News



Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:52 Published 3 hours ago