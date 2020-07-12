Kylie Jenner Unfollows Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Incident?
Kylie Jenner reportedly unfollows Megan Thee Stallion and fans want answers.
Plus - Khloe Kardashian reveals details about Kourtney in Keeping Up’s new season.
HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Kylie Jenner Unfollows Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Incident? https://t.co/dl9FYkk9VA 11 minutes ago
InTheFame Kylie Jenner Unfollows Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Incident? https://t.co/TSuf8jtrpG #KhloeKardashian 13 minutes ago
Watch Police Pull Guns On Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion During Dramatic StopExecutive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Shy Grey
https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/
Video Edit: CT
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
Subscribe to..
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gunshot WoundsMegan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gunshot Wounds On July 15, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to “set the record straight” about what happened over the weekend. It was originally..
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot During Tory Lanez Police FiascoExecutive Produced By: Pro
https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/
Voiceover: Shy Grey
https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/
Video Edit: CT
https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/
Subscribe to..