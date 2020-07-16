Gigi Hadid's Adorable Baby Bump, DJ Khaled & Drake's Upcoming Collabs & More Music News | Billboard News
DJ Khaled Unveils Titles of Drake Collabs, Album | Billboard NewsOn Wednesday (July 15), the We the Best boss revealed the title of his upcoming 12th studio album with a 90-second video that takes fans on a journey through his illustrious career, ending with the big..
Gigi Hadid Shares a Glimpse of Her Baby Bump for the First Time | Billboard NewsGigi Hadid hopped on Instagram Live on Wednesday (July 15), where she showed the world her pregnant belly for the first time.
Megan Thee Stallion Suffered Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Confirmed & More Music News | Billboard NewsMegan Thee Stallion confirms she was shot on Sunday morning, Naya Rivera’s cause of death is confirmed and Britney Spears dances to Rihanna.