Dak Prescott to play under franchise tag with Cowboys

Mississippi State alum Dak Prescott will continue to bet on himself after failing to reach a long term deal with the Dallas Cowboys by Wednesday’s deadline.

- that means the former bulldog - will play the upcoming- season, under the exclusive - franchise tender... earning - a cool 31.4-million dollars.- reports indicate that the two - parties have been in a- stalemate, ever since march...- when dallas offered - prescott a 34.5-million, over - five years... but he wasn't - willing to- - - - sign anything longer than four- years.- prescott joins 11 other n-f-l - players, who will play under- the franchise tag in 20-20... - after throwing for more than- 49-hundred yards... and 30- touchdowns, last