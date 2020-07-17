Horizon League delays competition until October 1

Hey good evening everyone..well purdue fort wayne was scheduled to start competing in its new conference next month, but now the mastodons will have to wait a little while longer to make their horizon league debut..on thursday, the league announcing it is postponing the start of fall sports until at least october 1st..teams will be allowed to begin practice before that at their universities' discretion, but competition of any kind won't be allowed until that october 1 date...the league saying in a statement, quote the decision allows each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols uphold the council's principle of safety and can be reasonably implemented...for the mastodons, it's a decision that will directly impact women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, and men's and women's golf..

And they may have to adjust again..the league also saying in its statement today that they'll continue to evaluate the situation quote with the understanding that there may be future changes.