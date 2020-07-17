Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update

The legendary game show host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer months ago.

However, CNN reports he continues to beat his odds.

The beloved host of "Jeopardy!" provided fans with an update on both his health and the show recently.

"I'm doing well," Trebek said in a video posted to the show's official Twitter account.

"I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off though it does fatigue me a great deal.

I wrote a book that will be coming out July 21st!" His memoir will be released the day before his 80th birthday.