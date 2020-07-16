Global  
 

Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’
Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health.

Trebek, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, told fans that he’s currently ‘feeling great.’ Alex Trebek, via Twitter He also spoke about his treatments, saying that although they leave him extremely fatigued, they are “paying off.” Alex Trebek, via Twitter Trebek’s previously spoke about his chemotherapy treatments in a similar March update video.

At the time, the 79-year-old host admitted that he’d been experiencing days of “great pain” and that the “journey” wasn’t easy.

Alex Trebek, via Twitter

