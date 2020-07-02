Global  
 

PM announces more powers for local lockdowns
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19.

