PM announces more powers for local lockdowns

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
PM announces further lockdown easing in August
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:59Published
All you need to know from the July 17 Covid-19 briefing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson sets out plan for 'significant normality' by ChristmasBoris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News
Boris Johnson announces changes in working from home advice from August
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
How is Tunisia developing MedTech to fight COVID19 with limited resources?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:25Published
IISc, Naryana hospital team track aerosols during surgeries to understand Covid spreadArguing that there is growing evidence that SARS-CoV-2 could spread through aerosols ‒ tiny droplets that can remain suspended in the air for hours in..
IndiaTimes
Bihar opposition parties want EC to assure that assembly polls won't trigger fresh spike in Covid casesSeveral opposition parties of Bihar on Friday urged the Election Commission to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls do not become a "super spreader..
IndiaTimes
Ohio veteran, 37, who went viral for refusing to wear a mask, died of COVID-19A friend of Richard Rose III's, said in a Facebook post his friend was believed to be healthy. Ohio does not have a mandate for wearing masks.
USATODAY.com
Facebook American online social networking service
£3bn to help NHS get through winter
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17Published
Security Minister: We are challenging Begum appeal
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources