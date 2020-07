ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:27s - Published 3 minutes ago ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EVERYTHING THESE DAYS.OF COURSE THERE IS AN EMOJI DAY.LET'S SEE WHAT'S GOING ONOUTSIDE.YOU CAN SEE THE SUN CREEPING UP.WE LOOK TOWARD RAMONA.YOU CAN SEE DOWN BELOW SOMEPATCHY MARINE LAYER CLOUDSSPREADING INLAND.YOU CAN ALSO SEE IT WAS KIND OFPATCHY THERE.NOT EVERYONE IS DEALING WITH IT.RAMONA, VISIBILITY IS DOWN TO AHALF A MILE.WE'LL LOOK AT THE LA MESA AREA.IT COULD BE A BIT FOGGY.WE'RE IN THE 50s IN THOSE AREAS,ALL THREE OF THEM.600s WEST OF THAT UNLESS YOU'REIN DOWNTOWN.WE'RE AT 70 DEGREES THISMORNING.HIGH PRESSURE SITTING OVER THEMIDDLE OF THE COUNTRY IS GOINGTO BE PUSHING WESTWARD THISWEEKEND.THAT'S GOING TO USHER IN A BITOF A WARM-UP, NOTHING LIKE WHATWE SAW LAST WEEKEND.IT'S 2 TO 3 DEGREES WARMER THANIT HAS BEEN.IT'S FASTER OVER THE WEEKEND.AND I DO HAVE AN UPDATE TO THEFORECAST.WE'RE SEEING A TROUGH OF LOWPRESSURE MOVING TO THE NORTH OFUS.IT'S GOING TO USHER IN DRYER ANDCOOLER AIR INTO NEX WEEK.THAT WILL HOLD OFF INTO THE NEXTWEEK AND INT THE WEEKEND.70s PICK UP.INLAND, WE'LL BE FLIRTING WITH90s TOMORROW AND SUNDAY.MID TO LOW 80s.SO, A BIT OF A COOLDOWN HEADEDOUR WAY.BEFORE THAT HUMIDITY MOVES IN,YOU REALLY START TO NOTICE IT.MID 80s THIS WEEKEND.LO





