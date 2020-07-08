Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record

Gizmodo reports a scary new world record.

On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally.

Quest Diagnosis is struggling to keep up with testing, doing about 125,000 tests daily.

The average turnaround time for results is over a week.

Which gives potential COVID carriers more time to potentially spread the illness.

However, President Trump says that the U.S. should do less testing, in order to report fewer cases.

Some U.S. states are reporting more COVID-19 cases than entire countries.

For example, on Thursday France reported 2,552 new cases.

Florida reported 13,965 new cases and Texas reported 15,066 new cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: India’s share in daily global cases now 12%

India’s Covid-19 caseload crossed 8.5 lakh, a day after going past the 8 lakh mark, as the country...
IndiaTimes - Published

Global Record In Daily Coronavirus Cases

Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the highest global surge in coronaviru cases in a day....
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsCTV News


DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas reports more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this

denjamdown

d demercado ⁦@christufton⁩ can stop diverting our attention from truth with nicely worded Press Releases about #COVID recoverie… https://t.co/2SmORQoacl 7 seconds ago

toomuchPhil

Phil Harmonic RT @tmkrishna: ON OTHER NEWS India has one million Covid cases and over 25000 people are dead. “...the whole world is witnessing how one o… 12 seconds ago

vinnydelfueggo

Mike Nolan @king_of_ray @despicarello @EmeraldRobinson Nope,Daughter in law is an ICU nurse & she said they r told to mark as… https://t.co/vF4f2LJmT0 18 seconds ago

dontpanic1955

Rose Ann Barks🆘 RT @OMGno2trump: Here's the COVID-19 situation: - US has 3.5 Million cases - record 77,000 new cases yesterday - infections, hospitalizatio… 21 seconds ago

BuddyBoy2018

BuddyBoy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @mitchellvii: So the FL COVID cases have been over-reported by 90% and they are calling it "a mistake?" When you miss by 90%, that's no… 26 seconds ago

Mama01030558

Mama RT @SashaFooKUSI: CEO of Sharp HealthCare says the surge of new COVID-19 cases in San Diego County is likely to intensify over the next 30… 36 seconds ago

l_pavlatos

Lee RT @ColSDM: Texas GOP being played to go to virtual convention? 1️⃣CNBC Headline: ‘CDC Chief says Northerners heading south for vacation m… 40 seconds ago

hypervocal

hypervocal India reaches over 1 million COVID-19 cases https://t.co/9fheFykmxu https://t.co/eGY03pNhY6 47 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Record 54,207 COVID-19 samples tested in UP on July 16: Govt [Video]

Record 54,207 COVID-19 samples tested in UP on July 16: Govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on July 17 stated that yesterday, a new mile stone was achieved in COVID testing in the state. He said, 54,207 samples were tested on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Australian state bans "dancing, mingling" at weddings [Video]

Australian state bans "dancing, mingling" at weddings

Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases while neighboring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
LA County Reports Record-High 4,592 Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths As Hospitalized Patients Trend Younger [Video]

LA County Reports Record-High 4,592 Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths As Hospitalized Patients Trend Younger

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 4,592 cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, a single-day record number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:14Published