Gibson Southern Quarterback Announces Decision to Play for Purdue

Gibson Southern High School Quarterback Brady Allen will be staying in the Hoosier State as he heads to West Lafayette to play for Purdue.

On wednesday, after 2 years in the recruiting process, gibson southern quarterback brady allen announced his college decision.

The junior will head to west lafayette to play for purdue.

I'm really excited for him, it's been a long process for him and he had a lot of great options.

I think he made a great decision.

And he's really happy about it so we're really excited for him.

The whole process was a lot of fun.

I got to meet a lot of great coaches and staff and i got to experience a lot of cool games and being able to see the universities and see the campuses was awesome so that was all really fun.

West lafayette is just under three and a half hours from gibson southern high school, but allen just couldn't pass up a chance to play for jeff brohm and the boilermakers i went to the vanderbilt game and being able to see elijah sindelar throw the ball for 500 yards, that was pretty cool so wanting to be a part of that and thinking to myself that i could be able to do that was pretty awesome.

The way purdue recruits receivers and has those guys surround the quarterback and the way that the quarterbacks have been developed with brohm, i want to be a part of that.

But before he hits the field at ross ade stadium, the junior has some unfinished business with the titans.

Going into every year we want to be able to win a sectional, win a regional, win a semi- state, and end up at state, every year that's the goal and i think that should be the goal for anybody.

We fell short last year, i really felt like we had a great chance to go the distance and it didn't come out our way so that's really fueled the fire for us and we want to be able to accomplish that this year.

