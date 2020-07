CBSE result: J&K topper Asma Shakeel has big dreams for the future | Oneindia News

Meet Asma Shakeel of Srinagar who has topped the CBSE exams in J&K this time scoring 98.2%.

Nineteen year old Shakeel studies in DPS Srinagar, whose students produced a 100% result in the class 12th examinations.

Asma now has big plans for the future.

