British Airways Retires Fleet Of Boeing 747s
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published
According to CNN Business, British Airways will retire 31 Boeing 747 jets, four years ahead of schedule.

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the demand for air travel, and many airlines are cutting the size of their fleets and scrapping older aircraft.

British Airways is the world's biggest operator of the 747-400.

In a statement on Friday, they said, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect." The once groundbreaking jumbo jet was one of the most popular planes in the world.

British Airways follows other airlines like Lufthansa, who is cutting 100 aircraft from its fleet.

They grounded all 14 of its A380s in March, with no plans to get them back in the air anytime soon.

British Airways retiring entire 747 fleet after pandemic travel slump

LONDON: UK flag carrier British Airways is retiring its entire Boeing 747 "Jumbo Jet" fleet, it said...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •Wales Online


British Airways fast-tracks retirement of iconic Boeing 747 jumbo jet

Fleet of 31 aircraft will not return to service in move accelerated by downturn in air travel
FT.com - Published


British Airways retires 747 fleet early

British Airways retires 747 fleet early

British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Declining travel due to pandemic forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747s

Declining travel due to pandemic forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747s

British Airways is to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect.The airline has used the craft since July 1989 and is currently the world's biggest operator of the 747-400 model.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Bangkok airport eerily quiet as minister refuse to open borders to tourists

Bangkok airport eerily quiet as minister refuse to open borders to tourists

Footage from inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today shows how quiet it is, with the coronavirus pandemic still preventing international arrivals.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:02Published