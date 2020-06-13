British Airways retires 747 fleet early

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
British Airways Flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom
Declining travel due to pandemic forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747s
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
British Airways retires entire 747 fleet after travel downturnBritish Airways is permanently grounding its jumbo jets which it nicknamed "the queen of the skies".
BBC News
Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
European stocks sink on second wave fears
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States
Boeing’s 737 Max Will Return to a Devastated Aviation IndustryAirlines have canceled orders for hundreds of the troubled jet because of its safety problems and the pandemic, but others are still eager to buy them.
NYTimes.com
Today in History for July 15thHighlights of this day in history: President Richard Nixon announces his breakthrough trip to China; Fashion designer Gianni Versace slain; Aerospace giant..
USATODAY.com
US aerospace major Boeing completes delivery of 37 military helicopters to IndiaIn the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, US aerospace major Boeing delivered the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources