British Airways retires 747 fleet early
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall.

Francis Maguire reports.

British Airways British Airways Flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom

Boeing Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States

