Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber can't believe wife Hailey 'chose' him
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Justin Bieber can't believe wife Hailey 'chose' him
Justin Bieber can't believe his wife Hailey 'chose' him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber praises his wife Hailey Baldwin

Pop sensation Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are one of Hollywood's most popular couples, who...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Still can't believe you chose me': Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber indulge in mushy romance in latest photo

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with wife Hailey Bieber.
DNA - Published

Hailey Baldwin Apologizes for Giving Waitress Bad Attitude

The wife of Justin Bieber responds after she's labelled 'not nice' by a waitress on a viral TikTok...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber urges fans to turn to God amid Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Justin Bieber urges fans to turn to God amid Covid-19 pandemic

Justin Bieber has thanked Jesus Christ for making him feel "loved, chosen, and forgiven" and urged fans to turn to their faith amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S. [Video]

Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S.

Justin Bieber feels bad that it has taken the death of George Floyd to make him wake up to the issue of racism in America.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Justin Bieber shows off his make-up skills on wife [Video]

Justin Bieber shows off his make-up skills on wife

Justin Bieber showed off his beauty skills on Monday as he applied his wife Hailey’s make-up for their latest episode of their The Biebers on Watch series, insisting he wanted her to "actually look..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published